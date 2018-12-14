PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,721 Shares of Owens Corning (OC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,721 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 95.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,255,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,559,000 after acquiring an additional 614,241 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in Owens Corning by 3.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 796,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,199,000 after acquiring an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 96.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 4,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 69.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 210,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 86,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $2,500,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC opened at $43.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $42.88 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.11). Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Nomura set a $88.00 price objective on Owens Corning and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research increased their price objective on Owens Corning to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.87.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential and commercial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

