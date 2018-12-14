Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Position in Agilent Technologies Inc (A)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 1,375.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,504,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,402,860 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $106,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 25,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 247.6% in the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,966 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 119.6% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 26,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 14,661 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,359,933 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,090,000 after acquiring an additional 774,771 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $1,165,563.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,054,367.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total value of $106,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,325 shares of company stock worth $1,930,902.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. ValuEngine raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Cleveland Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of A traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.05. 11,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,908,128. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Agilent Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $60.42 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The medical research company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.75 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; microfluidics based automated electrophoresis products; cell analysis plate based assays; laboratory software and informatics systems; laboratory automation; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

