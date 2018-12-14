Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases 14,500 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Point72 Europe London LLP raised its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 652,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. KeyCorp comprises about 11.2% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,176,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $157,529,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,025,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,065,000 after acquiring an additional 6,540,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,698,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,086,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,167 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KEY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.57. 127,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,927,294. KeyCorp has a twelve month low of $15.42 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Nomura reduced their price target on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.89.

In other news, insider Donald R. Kimble purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $92,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 253,847 shares in the company, valued at $4,708,861.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Beth E. Mooney purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.26 per share, for a total transaction of $182,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

