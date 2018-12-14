Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 20,747 Shares of Roku Inc (ROKU)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18,199.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,747 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth $24,363,000. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $493,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,168,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,621,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Roku by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 46.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on ROKU shares. ValuEngine upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cannonball Research boosted their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.28.

In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $1,497,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $29,883,608.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,489 shares of company stock worth $55,135,368 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,149,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,846,915. Roku Inc has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $77.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

