Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 151,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,000. Pinduoduo accounts for 1.4% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $355,554,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $201,659,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $150,964,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $130,173,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter worth $57,838,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on Pinduoduo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pinduoduo in a report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.90 price objective for the company.

PDD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.22. The stock had a trading volume of 19,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,376,005. Pinduoduo Inc has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $30.48.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $491.03 million during the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Position in Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/point72-hong-kong-ltd-buys-new-position-in-pinduoduo-inc-pdd.html.

Pinduoduo Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.