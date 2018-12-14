PointState Capital LP Buys New Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 333,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,363,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Roku by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 671.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Cannonball Research lifted their price target on Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut Roku from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Roku in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.28.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 421,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $29,883,608.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.42, for a total value of $2,751,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,489 shares of company stock worth $55,135,368 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROKU traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.15. 1,149,854 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,915. Roku Inc has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 3.24.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Roku had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “PointState Capital LP Buys New Stake in Roku Inc (ROKU)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pointstate-capital-lp-buys-new-stake-in-roku-inc-roku.html.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.