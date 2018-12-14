PointState Capital LP Grows Position in Shire PLC (SHPG)

PointState Capital LP lifted its position in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,173,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 462,543 shares during the period. Shire accounts for 2.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Shire were worth $212,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Shire by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Shire by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shire by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Shire by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shire by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SHPG opened at $176.33 on Friday. Shire PLC has a one year low of $123.73 and a one year high of $182.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shire PLC will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHPG shares. BidaskClub raised Shire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $195.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.11.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

