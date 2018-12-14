PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 633,710 PTC Inc (PTC)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 633,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,294,000. PTC makes up about 0.9% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PTC by 225.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,038,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,413,000 after buying an additional 719,478 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,055,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 507.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 603,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,033,000 after purchasing an additional 503,682 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,745,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of PTC by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,657,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $999,819,000 after purchasing an additional 260,827 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PTC to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen set a $105.00 price objective on PTC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc has a twelve month low of $59.40 and a twelve month high of $107.44.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $312.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.00 million. PTC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC news, EVP Barry F. Cohen sold 47,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total value of $4,008,658.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,671,869.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $1,319,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 718,898 shares in the company, valued at $63,241,457.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,231 shares of company stock worth $12,779,065 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

