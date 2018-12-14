Pollard Banknote (PBL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $19.93

Pollard Banknote Ltd (TSE:PBL) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$19.93 and last traded at C$19.78, with a volume of 6720 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.34.

PBL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$25.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.60, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.25%.

In other news, insider Robert Brock Young purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00.

About Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides lottery and charitable gaming products and services worldwide. The company offers instant tickets and lottery services, including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, interactive gaming, Social Instants, retail management services, and vending machines, including charitable game systems and tickets under the brand name of Diamond Game.

