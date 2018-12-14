Pool Co. (POOL) Position Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.13% of Pool worth $8,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pool by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pool by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in Pool by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 650,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $98,598,000 after purchasing an additional 96,678 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Pool by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 327,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,683,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.98, for a total value of $1,658,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,107,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 20,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.28, for a total value of $3,318,301.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,197,482.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $150.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Pool Co. has a 12 month low of $123.88 and a 12 month high of $175.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Pool had a return on equity of 78.04% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $811.31 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Pool from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

