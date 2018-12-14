PositiveID (PSID) & Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Head-To-Head Contrast

PositiveID (OTCMKTS:PSID) and Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get PositiveID alerts:

PositiveID has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aethlon Medical has a beta of 2.15, indicating that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PositiveID and Aethlon Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PositiveID -166.73% N/A -304.11% Aethlon Medical N/A -102.74% -81.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for PositiveID and Aethlon Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PositiveID 0 0 0 0 N/A Aethlon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aethlon Medical has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 134.38%. Given Aethlon Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Aethlon Medical is more favorable than PositiveID.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PositiveID and Aethlon Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PositiveID $5.36 million 0.00 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Aethlon Medical $150,000.00 152.41 -$5.67 million ($0.46) -2.78

Aethlon Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PositiveID.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.0% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.4% of PositiveID shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of Aethlon Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Aethlon Medical beats PositiveID on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PositiveID

PositiveID Corporation, a life sciences and technology company, develops and sells molecular diagnostic systems for bio-threat detection and medical testing in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Molecular Diagnostics, Medical Devices, and Mobile Labs. The company develops microfluidic systems for the automated preparation and performance of biological assays to detect biological threats and analyze biological samples at the point of need. It has a portfolio of intellectual property related to sample preparation and rapid medical testing applications. The company's microfluidic bio-agent autonomous networked detector (M-BAND) technology is a bio-aerosol monitor with integrated systems for sample collection, processing, and detection modules. Its M-BAND technology analyzes air samples for the detection of pathogenic bacteria, viruses, and toxins for up to 30 days. The company's FireflyDX is an automated pathogen detection system for rapid diagnostics for clinical and point-of-need applications. Its FireflyDX system detects and identifies common pathogens and diseases, such as E. coli, methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, methicillin-susceptible staphylococcus aureus, clostridium difficile, Zika virus, Ebola virus, influenza, and others. In addition, PositiveID Corporation markets Caregiver, a non-contact clinical thermometer that measures forehead temperature in adults, children, and infants for hospitals, physicians' offices, medical clinics, nursing homes and other long-term care institutions, and acute care hospitals; and manufactures and sells specialty technology vehicles for mobile laboratory, command and communications applications, and mobile cellular systems. The company was formerly known as VeriChip Corporation and changed its name to PositiveID Corporation in November 2009. PositiveID Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals. It is also involved in the development of exosomal biomarkers to diagnose and monitor life-threatening disease conditions, such as cancer and neurological disorders; and a therapeutic device to reduce the incidence of sepsis, a fatal bloodstream infection. The company was founded in 1991 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for PositiveID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PositiveID and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.