PPDAI Group (PPDF) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a weight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE PPDF opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. PPDAI Group has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $8.72. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of -2.27.

PPDAI Group (NYSE:PPDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($1.00). PPDAI Group had a net margin of 29.39% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.10) earnings per share. PPDAI Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that PPDAI Group will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPDAI Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of PPDAI Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

PPDAI Group Company Profile

PPDAI Group Inc, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace through its platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides services to match borrowers with investors and facilitate loan transactions on its marketplace through the lifecycle of loans. The company offers standard and other loan products; and investment services to investors.

