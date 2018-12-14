PPHE Hotel Group (PPH) Earns Corporate Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reissued their corporate rating on shares of PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.79) price target on shares of PPHE Hotel Group in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

PPHE Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 1,657 ($21.65) on Monday. PPHE Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 755 ($9.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,180 ($15.42).

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, leases, develops, operates, and franchises full-service upscale and lifestyle hotels in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates a portfolio of 39 owned, co-owned, leased, managed, and franchised hotels with a total of approximately 9,000 rooms under the Park Plaza Hotels & Resorts or art'otel and brands.

