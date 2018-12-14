Precision Drilling (PD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.50

Shares of Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1754681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.64.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PD shares. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. GMP Securities increased their target price on Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$6.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$5.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Precision Drilling from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Precision Drilling presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.08) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$382.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$395.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.0899999983018868 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Precision Drilling news, Director Brian James Gibson purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.64 per share, with a total value of C$105,600.00. Also, Director Wane Jacob Stickland purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.17 per share, with a total value of C$31,700.00. Insiders have bought a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $193,700 over the last ninety days.

Precision Drilling Company Profile (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corporation provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

