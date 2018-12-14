Premier African Minerals (PREM) Trading 11.4% Higher

Premier African Minerals Ltd (LON:PREM) shares traded up 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 45,697,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 48,080,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Friday, November 23rd.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile (LON:PREM)

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, phosphate, nickel, specialty minerals, lime stone, and rare earth metals.

