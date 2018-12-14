Primoris Services (PRIM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Primoris Services Corporation, through various subsidiaries, operates as one of the largest specialty contractors and infrastructure companies in the United States. The Company provides a wide range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services to major public utilities, petrochemical companies, energy companies, municipalities, and other customers. It operates through three segments: East Construction Services; West Construction Services; and Engineering. Primoris Services Corporation is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

PRIM has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Primoris Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Primoris Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.75.

Shares of PRIM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,736. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Primoris Services has a 52 week low of $20.79 and a 52 week high of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $908.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.87%.

In related news, Director Brian Pratt sold 725,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $18,226,575.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,946,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,633,778.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Lee King sold 7,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $200,111.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,796.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRIM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,721,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Primoris Services by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,374,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,128,000 after buying an additional 591,928 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,951,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Primoris Services by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,272,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,589,000 after purchasing an additional 437,629 shares during the period. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, water and wastewater, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Power, Pipeline, Utilities, and Civil segments.

