Procter & Gamble (PG) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $106.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $91.00.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PG. Bank of America upgraded Procter & Gamble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, November 9th. TD Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.22.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The company had a trading volume of 5,297,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,150,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $96.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 19th were paid a dividend of $0.7172 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.01%.

In other news, SVP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 40,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $3,746,239.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 228,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $21,031,791.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 209,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,952.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 502,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,437,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. Whitener Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,148.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 299,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,407,000 after buying an additional 275,846 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 141,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 15,785 shares during the period. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

