Prothena (PRTA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Sunday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Prothena has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $11.58. 6,242 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,138. Prothena has a one year low of $10.43 and a one year high of $46.14. The company has a market cap of $474.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.43. Prothena had a negative net margin of 18,276.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.17%. The company had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,801,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Prothena by 72.9% in the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 135,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 16.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 29,533 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $51,189,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 47.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases in the neuroscience and orphan categories. The company is developing antibody-based product candidates that include NEOD001, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase III and Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a monoclonal antibody that is under preclinical development for the treatment of ATTR Amyloidosis.

