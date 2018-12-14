Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Wendys Co (WEN)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,550 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Wendys worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,558,770 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,299,000 after acquiring an additional 601,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,875,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after acquiring an additional 37,221 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,599,181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,194,000 after acquiring an additional 220,039 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 2,294,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,426,000 after acquiring an additional 236,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wendys by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,120,428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,429,000 after acquiring an additional 819,826 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Mizuho set a $20.00 price target on shares of Wendys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Wendys from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Wendys Co has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million for the quarter. Wendys had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wendys Co will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of Wendys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $503,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendys Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

