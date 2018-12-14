Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Engility Holdings Inc (EGL)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) by 37.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,524 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Engility worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EGL. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Engility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,507,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Engility by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Engility by 675.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 42,937 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Engility in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Engility by 3,766.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

EGL has been the topic of several research reports. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Engility in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Cowen cut Engility from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Engility from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NYSE:EGL opened at $31.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. Engility Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $21.19 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $471.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.87 million. Engility had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Engility Holdings Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

