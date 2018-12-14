Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 102,860 Shares of Apergy Corp (APY)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,860 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Apergy worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Apergy by 80.5% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at $3,091,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at $4,316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at $51,686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Apergy in the second quarter valued at $646,000. 91.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Apergy in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

APY opened at $31.59 on Friday. Apergy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.60 million. Apergy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

