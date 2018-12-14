Public Storage (PSA) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lessened its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,831,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.11% of Public Storage worth $3,998,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Public Storage by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,011,000 after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Public Storage by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,939,000 after buying an additional 35,562 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Public Storage by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,140,000 after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $202.04. 5,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,029. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $180.48 and a 1 year high of $234.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.87% and a net margin of 55.38%. The firm had revenue of $706.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 11th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $235.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.58.

In other Public Storage news, Director Gary E. Pruitt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $1,016,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.14, for a total value of $3,182,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At September 30, 2018, we had interests in 2,418 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 161 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 228 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

