Pure Bioscience (OTCMKTS:PURE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Pure Bioscience had a negative net margin of 419.50% and a negative return on equity of 264.14%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PURE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,079. Pure Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.38 and a 12 month high of $1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of -1.21.

Get Pure Bioscience alerts:

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pure Bioscience (PURE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pure-bioscience-pure-announces-quarterly-earnings-results.html.

Pure Bioscience Company Profile

PURE Bioscience, Inc develops and commercializes antimicrobial products that provide solutions to the health and environmental challenges of pathogen and hygienic control in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and distributes silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC), a non-toxic antimicrobial agent, which offers residual protection and formulates with other compounds.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Pure Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.