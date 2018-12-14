Puregold Token (PGT) Price Reaches $0.0670 on Exchanges

Puregold Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded down 63.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 14th. Puregold Token has a total market capitalization of $667,617.00 and approximately $2,833.00 worth of Puregold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Puregold Token has traded down 72.6% against the dollar. One Puregold Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0670 or 0.00002045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and COSS.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Puregold Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00008912 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00030691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.02309468 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00141532 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00171642 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.71 or 0.10557420 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00031060 BTC.

Puregold Token Profile

Puregold Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Puregold Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,971,678 tokens. Puregold Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG. Puregold Token’s official message board is blog.puregold.io. Puregold Token’s official website is puregold.io.

Puregold Token Token Trading

Puregold Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Puregold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Puregold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Puregold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Puregold Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Puregold Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.