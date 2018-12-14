Purex Market Capitalization Reaches $1.14 Million (PUREX)

Purex (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Purex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Purex has traded up 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Purex has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and $1,813.00 worth of Purex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00001859 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000572 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded down 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000361 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Purex Coin Profile

Purex is a coin. Purex’s total supply is 16,634,308 coins and its circulating supply is 14,165,313 coins. Purex’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin. Purex’s official website is purexalt.io.

Buying and Selling Purex

Purex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Purex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Purex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Purex using one of the exchanges listed above.

