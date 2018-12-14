Putnam Investments LLC Buys 1,785,940 Shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NXPI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 191.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,424 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785,940 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $232,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,778,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 144.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 784,630 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $85,737,000 after purchasing an additional 464,290 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,011,000. Honeywell International Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,575,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 68,117 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $7,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays raised NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.89. 8,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,922,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $69.72 and a twelve month high of $125.93. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

