Putnam Investments LLC Has $312.36 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,370,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,598 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $312,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $710,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alan D. Wilson sold 111,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $15,605,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,739,159.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,200 shares of company stock worth $30,747,866 in the last three months. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.75. 2,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,053,866. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a one year low of $98.34 and a one year high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 27th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 21.83%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 48.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Putnam Investments LLC Has $312.36 Million Holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (MKC)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/putnam-investments-llc-has-312-36-million-holdings-in-mccormick-co-sh-nv-mkc.html.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.