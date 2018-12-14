Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Kroger Co (KR)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,948,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,133 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $202,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 2,170,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,191,000 after purchasing an additional 698,038 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Kroger by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 566,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,497,000 after purchasing an additional 174,650 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 3,160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 267,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,481,000 after purchasing an additional 259,285 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Kroger by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 881,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Clyde R. Moore sold 13,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $377,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 10,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $288,435.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 124,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,179.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,685 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,164. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.02. 121,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,042. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Kroger Co has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $32.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.64 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 26.64% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 27.45%.

KR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kroger from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank cut Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $33.00 target price on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

