PVG Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 48,635 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Wells Fargo & Co comprises 1.8% of PVG Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 257.9% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 433.4% during the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter worth approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

NYSE:WFC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.19. The stock had a trading volume of 328,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,137,344. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $66.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.04). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.17% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $21.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 350,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.85%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $63.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Macquarie cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.61.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/pvg-asset-management-corp-acquires-shares-of-48635-wells-fargo-co-wfc.html.

Wells Fargo & Co Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. The company's Community Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts; credit and debit cards; and automobile, student, mortgage, home equity, and small business loans.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.