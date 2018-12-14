Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Osisko gold royalties Ltd (OR) Issued By Desjardins

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Research analysts at Desjardins boosted their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Osisko gold royalties in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 10th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for Osisko gold royalties’ FY2019 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$111.70 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$15.50 to C$12.15 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$19.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Osisko gold royalties from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.02.

Shares of OR stock opened at C$10.70 on Wednesday. Osisko gold royalties has a 1 year low of C$9.27 and a 1 year high of C$15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a current ratio of 12.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.02%.

About Osisko gold royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold and silver mine; and a silver stream on the Gibraltar mine, all located in Canada.

