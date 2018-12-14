Q4 2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Noble Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Noble Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.46.

NYSE:NBL opened at $22.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Noble Energy has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 25.09%. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 14,137,198 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $250,935,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in shares of Noble Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

