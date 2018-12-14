Qorvo (QRVO) Given a $98.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) received a $98.00 price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 61.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.46.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Qorvo has a 1 year low of $58.91 and a 1 year high of $86.84.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $884.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.57 million. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 13.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qorvo will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $273,645.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 169,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,322,254.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $363,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,118,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,449 shares of company stock worth $2,004,850. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,123,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,009,063,000 after purchasing an additional 128,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,082,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $698,377,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 7,798,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,335 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 32.7% in the third quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,408,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,047,000 after purchasing an additional 838,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,954,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,192,000 after purchasing an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

