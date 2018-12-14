QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.42.

QTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on QTS Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams bought 17,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $685,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 356,028 shares in the company, valued at $13,945,616.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTS. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,658.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 905,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,755,000 after purchasing an additional 853,720 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5,332.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,963,000 after purchasing an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 983,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,960,000 after purchasing an additional 433,405 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,351,000 after purchasing an additional 352,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 668,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,504,000 after purchasing an additional 269,846 shares during the last quarter.

QTS stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. QTS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $56.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.75). QTS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $112.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QTS Realty Trust will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provides flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

