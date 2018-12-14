Quanex Building Products (NX) Raised to “Outperform” at CJS Securities

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was upgraded by CJS Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

NX has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine lowered Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Sidoti dropped their target price on Quanex Building Products to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NYSE:NX opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.85. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $459.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.21). Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 165.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1,302.9% during the second quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $186,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $250,000. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers; extruded vinyl profiles; window and door screens; cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry; and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as solar panel sealants, trim moldings, vinyl decking and fencing products, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components.

