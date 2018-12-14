Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Moelis & Co were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Moelis & Co by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

MC stock opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.91. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $67.65.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $207.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is 82.10%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Moelis & Co from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Moelis & Co in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

