Radius Health (RDUS) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.96. 862,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 831,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub raised Radius Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Radius Health from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

The firm has a market cap of $743.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.50 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.17. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 140.79% and a negative net margin of 346.67%. The business had revenue of $27.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Radius Health Inc will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $879,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,763,000. Senzar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator/degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat breast cancer.

