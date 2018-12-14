RadNet Inc. (RDNT) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lessened its holdings in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 53,031 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.28% of RadNet worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,414,812 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 413,312 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 307,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 81,700 shares in the last quarter. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RadNet alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDNT. Zacks Investment Research raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. RadNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of RDNT opened at $12.66 on Friday. RadNet Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.25 million, a PE ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $242.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $218,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,182,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey L. Linden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 902,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,574.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/radnet-inc-rdnt-shares-sold-by-royce-associates-lp.html.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.