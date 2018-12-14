Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share by the textile maker on Friday, January 11th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 37.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $7.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.2%.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,781. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $95.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/ralph-lauren-corp-rl-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-63.html.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.