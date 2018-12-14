Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Position Raised by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 587,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 520,526 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $80,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 654,966.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $504,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667,812 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 46.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,864,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,125,000 after buying an additional 912,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 84.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,944,000 after buying an additional 576,355 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the second quarter worth approximately $46,574,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 48.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 887,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,600,000 after buying an additional 290,386 shares during the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL traded up $1.18 on Friday, hitting $104.66. 5,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,781. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 52-week low of $95.87 and a 52-week high of $147.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.10. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays set a $124.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.69.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise footwear, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, hats, gloves, umbrellas, belts, and leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

