Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 22,289 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 22,289 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $327,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $100,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Corning by 711.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 2,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 233.3% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth $137,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, Director Deborah Rieman sold 4,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $143,089.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 12,577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $395,798.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,975 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Corning had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.86%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Corning and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/rampart-investment-management-company-llc-sells-22289-shares-of-corning-incorporated-glw.html.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. The company provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, LCD televisions, and other information display applications; optical fiber and cable and hardware and equipment products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.