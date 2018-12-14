Rampart Investment Management Company LLC Sells 8,338 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

Rampart Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 72.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,103 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 8,338 shares during the period. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $297,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,425,606 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,351,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,431,051 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,217,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,626 shares during the period. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at $783,866,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,395,793 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $417,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,750 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.0% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,363,653 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $447,298,000 after purchasing an additional 113,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $240.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. KLR Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, August 20th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.46.

PXD stock opened at $138.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 64.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $135.24 and a 1 year high of $213.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business’s revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

