Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Insider Acquires $77,993.20 in Stock

Randolph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RNDB) insider James P. Mcdonough acquired 5,342 shares of Randolph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, with a total value of $77,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RNDB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.20. 228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304. Randolph Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $14.00 and a 12-month high of $17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Randolph Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 375.23% and a negative net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.47 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 519,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Randolph Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 148,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WARNING: “Randolph Bancorp Inc (RNDB) Insider Acquires $77,993.20 in Stock” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/randolph-bancorp-inc-rndb-insider-acquires-77993-20-in-stock.html.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.