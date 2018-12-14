Raven Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (RAVN)

Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the conglomerate on Friday, January 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 10th.

Raven Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years. Raven Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 32.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $37.06 on Friday. Raven Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $49.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $104.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raven Industries will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RAVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Raven Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, and aerospace/defense markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable growers to enhance farm yields.

