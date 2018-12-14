Raymond James Upgrades Tamarack-Valley-Energy (TNEYF) to “Buy”

Tamarack-Valley-Energy (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tamarack-Valley-Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st.

Get Tamarack-Valley-Energy alerts:

Shares of TNEYF stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Tamarack-Valley-Energy has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $4.00.

About Tamarack-Valley-Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack-Valley-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.