Raytheon (RTN) Position Increased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 13.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTN. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 19,218.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 25,307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,176 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $228.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of RTN opened at $172.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $162.31 and a 52-week high of $229.75. The company has a market capitalization of $48.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.28. Raytheon had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.54%.

Raytheon Company Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

