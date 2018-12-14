Ready Capital (RC) Given Hold Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $15.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RC. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ready Capital has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $17.30. The stock has a market cap of $485.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ready Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.68 per share, for a total transaction of $293,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

