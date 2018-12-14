Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE: CPE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/14/2018 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/12/2018 – Callon Petroleum had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2018 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to an “outperform” rating.

12/10/2018 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $16.00.

12/7/2018 – Callon Petroleum was given a new $9.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/6/2018 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stephens. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2018 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/29/2018 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/27/2018 – Callon Petroleum was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

11/12/2018 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Callon Petroleum had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s operation is solely focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. The company boasts an impressive footprint (86,000 net acres) throughout the Permian Basin. Moreover, the ‘oilier’ nature of Callon Petroleum’s volume mix positions it to benefit from strengthening oil prices. Also, the company is not exposed to Permian bottlenecks. Additionally, the company has increased its full-year 2018 output guidance. However, increasing operating expenses of the company is a concern. Moreover, In the past few years, the company’s free cash flow remained negative, even though oil price recovered significantly from the 2016 lows. This signifies that the company should rely on debt and equity capital for financing its future growth projects. Therefore, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

11/8/2018 – Callon Petroleum had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Callon Petroleum was given a new $16.00 price target on by analysts at Williams Capital. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/24/2018 – Callon Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Williams Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

10/23/2018 – Callon Petroleum was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Callon Petroleum’s operation is solely focused on the Permian Basin, which is among the country’s most prolific oil and gas plays. The company boasts an impressive footprint (86,000 net acres) throughout the Permian Basin, which is the highest-producing shale play in the United States. Of the total net proved reserves of Callon Petroleum, 78% is oil. Moreover, 76% of the company’s second-quarter 2018 production comprised of crude. The ‘oilier’ nature of Callon Petroleum’s volume mix positions it to benefit from strengthening oil prices. Also, the company is not exposed to Permian bottlenecks. Additionally, the company has increased its full-year 2018 output guidance, which can be attributed to the Ward County acquisition and a strong performance from its Spur area assets. Hence, the company is expected to offer upside potential from its current levels. Therefore, it is labeled as an attractive investment.”

Callon Petroleum stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.36. 140,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,222. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.05. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $161.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.66 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 30.70%. Callon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, VP Mitzi P. Conn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $176,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at $494,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPE. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 137.0 million barrel of oil equivalent.

