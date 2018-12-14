Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CalAmp (CAMP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP):

12/14/2018 – CalAmp had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $32.00 to $28.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/12/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “CalAmp Corp. is a leading provider of wireless communications products that enable anytime/anywhere access to critical information, data and entertainment content. With comprehensive capabilities ranging from product design and development through volume production, CalAmp delivers cost-effective high quality solutions to a broad array of customers and end markets. CalAmp is the leading supplier of Direct Broadcast Satellite outdoor customer premise equipment to the U.S. satellite television market. The Company also provides wireless data communication solutions for the telemetry and asset tracking markets, private wireless networks, public safety communications and critical infrastructure and process control applications. “

12/11/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/11/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $29.00.

12/11/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/11/2018 – CalAmp had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $31.00 to $25.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – CalAmp is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/22/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/28/2018 – CalAmp was given a new $29.00 price target on by analysts at First Analysis. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2018 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/15/2018 – CalAmp is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CAMP opened at $14.48 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market cap of $513.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.66.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. CalAmp had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Burdiek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $130,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,136,838.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Garo Sarkis Sarkissian sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $255,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,586.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $436,140. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CalAmp by 242.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the third quarter valued at about $220,000. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services worldwide. The company provides mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

