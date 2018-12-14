Regency Mines (RGM) Trading Up 8.3%

Shares of Regency Mines Plc (LON:RGM) were up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.38 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.38 ($0.00). Approximately 127,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.35 ($0.00).

About Regency Mines (LON:RGM)

Regency Mines Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties, and oil and gas exploration. The company holds interests 20% in the Rosa metallurgical coal mine in Blount County, Alabama; 50% interests in the license EL1390 consisting of nickel-cobalt covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and 100% interests in the license area 2014/01 comprising niobium and tantalum covering an area of 555 square kilometers in Narsarsuaq in Southern Greenland.

