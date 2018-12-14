Regions Financial Corp (RF) Holdings Cut by Soros Fund Management LLC

Soros Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 501,993 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,846 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 422.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 856,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,229,000 after purchasing an additional 692,611 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Regions Financial by 9.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 36,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Regions Financial by 195.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 514,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 339,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Regions Financial by 25.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 104,886 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush set a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.20 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.43.

NYSE:RF opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Regions Financial Corp has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 26.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/14/regions-financial-corp-rf-holdings-cut-by-soros-fund-management-llc.html.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.